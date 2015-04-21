Springfield, IL - The Illinois House of Representatives recently approved bi-partisan legislation aimed at reducing the amount of red tape placed on small businesses by the State of Illinois permitting process. The legislation is House Bill 3887, Chief Co-Sponsored by Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon).

House Bill 3887 will require state agencies to identify all state regulations that are unreasonable, unduly burdensome, duplicative, or onerous to small business so they can be streamlined or eliminated. The first review would have to be completed within one year of the bill becoming law, with subsequent reviews to take place every 5 years thereafter.

According to Rep. Dwight Kay, “It is hard enough to start a small business in Illinois, the goal of this bill is to make doing business in Illinois a little easier by eliminating unnecessary regulations. Oftentimes state regulations are duplicative, too expensive, or unnecessary. If this bill becomes law, I think we will see quite a few duplicative and unnecessary regulations eliminated, which will make Illinois more competitive with our border states.”

