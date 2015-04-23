Springfield, IL...On Wednesday the Illinois House of Representatives approved legislation co-sponsored by Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) to ban the use of red light cameras from being utilized to enforce traffic violations.

"Red light cameras have been abused by the City of Chicago," said Rep. Kay. "The issue with red light cameras seems to be about revenue and not public safety. Quite often motorists receive traffic tickets imposed by a red light camera without even breaking any traffic laws. To make matters worse, if you are innocent, it can be quite a hassle to receive due process by proving your innocence. Traffic violations should be left to our law enforcement - not cameras."

House Bill 173 would ban red light cameras from being utilized as a tool to send traffic violations to motorists in nine Illinois counties. If signed into law, the bill provides that after January 1, 2017, non-home rule units within the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, St. Clair, and Will are prohibited from enacting or enforcing existing automated red light camera systems. The bill exempts home-rule communities throughout Illinois.

HB 173 passed with 79 voting in favor, 26 voting against, and 4 voting present, the bill now awaits approval in the Illinois Senate.

