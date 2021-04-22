SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House of Representatives approved legislation to enact term limits for top leadership posts in the House and Senate. The bipartisan term limit legislation passed unanimously and was co-sponsored by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg).

According to Rep. Elik, “It’s about time the legislature adopt leadership term limits. If this bill was the law back in 1970, then Mike Madigan would not have been House Speaker for as long as he served. Leadership term limits will ensure fresh leadership in the legislature and should prove positive for the people of Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 642 provides that no person may serve more than 10 consecutive years in any of the following leadership roles: Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of the Senate, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, and Minority Leader of the Senate. Effective upon becoming law, term limits would take effect the second Wednesday in January of 2023.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration, followed by the Governor’s signature upon becoming law.

More like this: