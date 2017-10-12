ALTON - HotelsCombined, the Australian-based hotel meta-search company, has started an extensive survey covering different types of accommodations within Illinois. This survey is based on gathering data from millions of guest reviews, and translating them to an official Recognition of Excellence.

The HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence is not a ranking list but a group of outstanding accommodations chosen based on a strict set of criteria. In order to be considered, at the time of judging, winning properties must:

Be rated 8.5/10 or over with a minimum of 50 customer reviews certified by HotelsCombined

Have no major customer service problems, nor recurring or unresolved issues detected

HotelsCombined also takes into consideration the way the hotel staff answers the Hotels communication team, demonstrating their commitment in providing quick assistance.

Beall Mansion boasts a high satisfaction rating among guests and travel industry experts, receiving 374 reviews for an impressive rating of 10.0 out of 10.

Co-Owners of The Beall mansion, Jim and Sandy Belote, said: "On behalf of our entire staff we would like to thank HotelsCombined for this recognition and all of our wonderful guests from around the world that have kept our doors open for the past 19 years."

Article continues after sponsor message

Alberto Castellucchio, Award Manager at HotelsCombined, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with the best hotels in Illinois and Beall Mansion is certainly among them. What is different about the Recognition of Excellence is the way information is gathered and analyzed: it all depends on the guest and his or her experience with that particular accommodation.

"With HotelsCombined 30 million people are finding the best deal available on-line every month. With this award, we'd like to make it even easier for every traveler to identify the best hotel for customer service and therefore the best value for their money".

About The Beall Mansion

The Beall Mansion is the only 4 star rated lodging property in the Meeting of the Great Rivers area. It is located 25 minutes from the St. Louis Gateway Arch and 12 blocks from the Mississippi River on Millionaire's Row in historic Alton, IL.

Built in 1903 as a wedding gift by railroad baron Z. B. Job and later the residence of Senator Edmond Beall, the mansion was opened to the public by Jim and Sandy Belote as a bed and breakfast inn in 1998.

For more information about the Beall Mansion visit http://beallmansion.com, call 618-474-9100 or toll free 1-866-The-BEALL (1-866-843-2325), or e-mail bepampered@beallmansion.com.



More like this: