EDWARDSVILLE - Jim and Susan Seubert have once again completely made over their home for Halloween and opened their doors to help raise money for the MEC Rotary and Edwardsville Neighbors in Need.

Each year the Seuberts put out their custom-made props and animatronics and incorporate a new theme, this year's new theme is Haunt Like an Egyptian.

The Seuberts told Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com that what started as a party with friends a few years ago turned into the annual open house, and they like to mix it up and keep it different each year.

"We figure if you going to decorate, then decorate," Susan previously told Riverbender.com. "And if you going to decorate like this you want people to see it. Kids and adults can come through and we take them on a tour through the whole house, the entire first floor, the garage and the front yard.”

Hotel Eville will be open for one last night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, at 113 W. Lake Drive in Edwardsville.

For more information on Hotel Eville visit their Facebook page @hoteleville.

