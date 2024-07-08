ALTON - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is one of the biggest displays of Americana around. Sarah Kraut (Sarah Oney) and Sizzlin’ Stephen (Stephen Harrison), operators of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Midwest, brought the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to Alton and visited Riverbender.com's Cj Nasello's Our Daily Show! last week.

The Wienermobile was in the region to participate in the Fourth Of July Parade in St. Louis on July 4.

"We love to 'ketchup' with you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile, and talk more about our lives on the road as Hotdoggers," Kraut said.

Some even have a chance to sit "shotbun" and get their hands on an iconic Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle, a nostalgic item that has been a part of the Wienermobile experience for generations.

The Wienermobile's visit to St. Louis is part of a larger tour that included a stop in Chicago for another Fourth of July parade. "We are only about three days in, hot off the grill with fresh dogs and fresh meat," Kraut added.

The Hotdoggers, who describe their job as the best in the world, travel the country as brand ambassadors, creating smiles wherever they go.

"You create so many smiles. We are brand ambassadors and tell everyone about it," Kraut said. The duo also shared that people often bring them Wiener Whistles from 30 years ago, showcasing the long-lasting appeal of the Wienermobile.

Both Kraut and Stephen expressed the honor they feel in continuing the Wienermobile’s legacy.

"It is an honor of continuing that lineage. We are class 37," Stephen said. The Hotdoggers go through extensive training, including spending several days learning how to drive the massive vehicle, which is 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs tall, and 18 hot dogs wide.

The Wienermobile team works in pairs, with six Wienermobiles and 12 Hotdoggers in total.

"We work with Penske, which provides great vehicles. We are the Midwest team, and we switch co-pilots," Stephen explained. The pairing process is crucial, as it takes a certain type of person to thrive in this unique role. "So far, so good. The pairing works every time," Kraut said.

The Wienermobile’s visit brought joy and a sense of nostalgia to Downtown Alton and the St. Louis community, continuing a tradition that has delighted generations.

