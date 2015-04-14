The St. Louis Cardinals welcomed a rec0rd-setting (regular and post-season) crowd of 47,875 fans for their 2015 home opener on Monday and besides the game to enjoy there were also several new additions to the ballpark menu.

Waffle sandwiches, walking tacos, the extreme bacon sandwich, and quadruple gooey burger teamed with the Oreo Churro and deep fried Oreos to stand out amongst the new additions.

But the newcomers will have a long way to go before the top the long-standing favorites of hot dogs and nachos.

According to the St. Louis Cardinals, the top selling food items of last season were:

Hot Dog…240,000

Jumbo Hot Dog…203,000

Combo Basket…200,000

Nachos Supreme…194,000

Nachos…176,000

In one year, Busch Stadium sells an average of 970,000 sausages (hot dogs and brats) and over 265,000 pounds of nacho chips plus another 146,000 pounds of nacho cheese to go with it.