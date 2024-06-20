SPRINGFIELD – Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) has announced a new upfront tuition program for employees, Resources & Education for the Advancement of Colleagues (REACH). HSHS, a multi-institutional healthcare system serving patients throughout Illinois and Wisconsin, will cover up to $4,000 in tuition annually for its 11,000+ employees, who are eligible to participate from day one of employment.

REACH allows employees to learn in-demand skills and gain career advancement without the burden of upfront tuition costs. The program will offer 1000+ courses towards earning clinical certificates, associate, bachelor’s and graduate degrees, skills certificates and high school diplomas to help full- and part-time employees pursue educational goals and expand their opportunities within the company.

“Through REACH, we are advancing the future of healthcare by investing in the career and academic dreams of our colleagues," stated Tom Ahr, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at HSHS. “We are proud to add this program to our many other workforce development offerings in order to remove barriers to education for our colleagues and empower them to achieve their full potential.”

REACH was developed in partnership with InStride, a premier workforce education solutions provider that has helped leading companies achieve 90% employee retention rates for participating employees and a threefold return on investment in direct-bill education programs – a 75% efficiency improvement over standard tuition reimbursement.

By providing its workforce with a wide variety of career-aligned educational opportunities, HSHS deepens its commitment to both employee wellness and high-quality patient care that centers on the whole person.

"Hospital Sisters Health System has a clear vision about what it takes to build a workforce that is better able to deliver exceptional patient care both now and in the future,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “We couldn’t be more proud to support their efforts.”

For more information about careers HSHS, visit Hospital Sisters Health System Careers.