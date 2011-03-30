In 2010 on the Twentieth Anniversary of the Women of Distinction, the YWCA created the Circle of Distinction Hall of Fame to publicly acknowledge and demonstrate the agency’s gratitude and appreciation to corporations and businesses that have been continuous supporters of the agency.

The YWCA of Alton is proud and honored to induct Alton Memorial Hospital and Lewis and Clark Community College into The Circle of Distinction Hall of Fame.

The Circle of Distinction recognizes those sponsors who have consistently supported the Women of Distinction Luncheon over a continuous period of time or who have been supporters of the event with a donation of $2,500 or more.

The 21st annual Women of Distinction Luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 26 at The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, IL.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organizations in the world. For more information visit the YWCA of Alton, at 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL; telephone (618) 465-7774; e-mail info@altonywca.com or online at www.altonywca.com.

