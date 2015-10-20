On November 14th, Hospice of Southern Illinois will help celebrate National Hospice Month with the Off-Road Orchard 5K and Magnum’s Mile at Mills Apple Farm in Marine, Illinois. Just as the name suggests, this course will take you off-track and through a beautiful apple orchard. In addition to the 5K we have Magnum’s Mile, a kid’s fun run, led by our very own facility dog, Magnum.

Registration for the 5K is $30 and includes a t-shirt, mug sponsored by TheBank of Edwardsville, apple cider, and donuts! Don’t wait to register because early registration ends on Friday, October 23rd and will go up to $40 through race day registration. Magnum’s Mile registration is $20 and also includes a t-shirt. Scott Credit Union, sponsor of the Magnum’s Mile, will be handing out color changing cups and offering pictures with Scotty! Sounds Familiar, a local band, will be there to keep the participants motivated throughout the morning. For those who have a competitive streak, the 5K will be timed by Toolen’s Running Start and awards will be given to the top three males and females in each age group in addition to an overall male and female winner. Registration will begin at 7 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m., and Magnum’s Mile at 9 a.m.

To register online, visit www.hospice.org/events. To register by mail, print out a registration form from our website and mail with payment to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Attn: Orchard 5K, 305 S Illinois St, Belleville, IL 62220, or call to register by phone, 618-235-1703.

Hospice of Southern Illinois is your community not-for-profit hospice program serving 27 counties in southern Illinois since 1981. Our commitment at Hospice of Southern Illinois is to be with our patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life process and the grief experience. For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit our website, www.hospice.org, or contact Jacqueline Allaria, 618-235-1703 or jallaria@hospice.org.

