We are proud to celebrate 35 years of continuing our mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness. Hospice of Southern Illinois honors and remembers over 34,000 patients and families served in our 27 counties, serving southern Illinois since 1981. We started as a grass-roots volunteer movement to help individuals and their loved ones with a terminal illness live their end-of-life journey with peace and dignity. Thank you for your support and trusting your care to Hospice of Southern Illinois. There comes a time… to ask how hospice can help.

In 2016 we will be focusing on educating the community on hospice care. Education will include the benefits of having conversations with healthcare providers about end-of-life care before it is needed, collaborating with healthcare professionals to continue providing excellent hospice care, and ensuring all Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients are served with respect and dignity. Our multi-disciplinary team of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, bereavement counselors and volunteers works together to address the physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs of each patient and family.

We are proud to share a few of our milestones including:

- Full-Time, On-Staff Medical Director to enhance patient care and provide direct access for our clinicians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Article continues after sponsor message

- Patient and Family access to on-call support and care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

- We Honor Veterans Program through the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and Department of Veteran Affairs

- State of the Art Website, www.hospice.org.

- Free Educational Presentations for healthcare professionals and community groups

Hospice of Southern Illinois is your community not-for-profit hospice program serving 27 counties in southern Illinois since 1981. Our commitment at Hospice of Southern Illinois is to be with our patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life p

rocess and the grief experience. For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit our website, , or contact Lisa Phillipson, 618-235-1703 or lphillipson@hospice.org.

More like this:

Related Video: