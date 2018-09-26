BELLEVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois is announcing their 3rd year with a PGY-2 (post-graduate, year 2) in Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program.

In collaboration with the SIUE School of Pharmacy, we remain the only accredited PGY-2 in Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program fully funded by a hospice, in the United States. We are pleased to introduce and welcome the full-time, on-staff, PGY-2 Pharmacy Resident, Hanna Hollingsworth, PharmD.

Our patients, families and organization will directly benefit from this very special program, which is 1 of 18 in the country and the only accredited one fully funded by a hospice. Dr. Hollingsworth plays a critical role in delivering the highest quality end-of-life care to patients and families we serve. She leads with our mission front of mind and sets Hospice of Southern Illinois’ care apart from other hospice programs, as your local, not-for-profit hospice.

Hanna shares in our excitement, “Practicing as a pharmacist at Hospice of Southern Illinois allows me anticipate and meet the needs of patients and their families. I am honored to be able to provide high-quality care and embody servant leadership through my role within a talented interdisciplinary team.”

“We have collaborated with Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy to implement an immersive and structured, post-graduate training program to benefit Hospice of Southern Illinois and their patients; additionally, the experience, knowledge and education our Pharmacist will receive has been customized to provide a genuine learning experience and specific end-of-life care training to equip the resident for their future research, programs and professional development,” shares Dr. Ellen Middendorf, Medical Director of Hospice of Southern Illinois.

The specialized support this program offers to Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients include streamlined symptom management to reduce side effects and medication interactions, ensuring safe and effective medication use, and medication cost management. Our pharmacist also provides expertise in the pharmacy field to monitor regulatory and compliance changes. Additionally, the direct access to one-on-one education she provides to staff, patients and families, and healthcare professionals is invaluable.

Chris Herndon, PharmD., professor at the SIUE School of Pharmacy, and PGY-2 Residency Program Director, added, “this novel training program will prepare pharmacists to integrate seamlessly into the hospice interdisciplinary team and directly impact the care of those at the end of life. As medication regimens become more complex, it makes perfect sense to add the pharmacist to the hospice clinical team.”

The mission of Hospice of Southern Illinois is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness. Not all hospice providers are the same. While most have a similar philosophy, each hospice is a different company offering different services. Our reputation is a direct result of our desire to do more than what is required or expected. This can be seen in the passion and commitment of our employees and volunteers to provide excellent hospice care through all the services we provide, including our PGY2 Program. For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit our website, www.hospice.org, or contact Lisa Phillipson, 618-235-1703 or lphillipson@hospice.org.

