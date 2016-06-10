Name: Hosaiah Stiff, Jr

Parents: Tashae Wallace and Hosaiah Stiff, Sr. of Alton

Birth weight: 5 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length:  19.5 inches

Time :  6:28 AM

Date:  June 2, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents:  Germaine & Candice Wallace, Godfrey; Royce Williams & Aisha Burnett, Godfrey; Marcy Stiff, Alton; Anthony Steward, Michigan City, IN

Great Grandparents:  Gloria Burnett, Alton; Jimmy Griggs, Alton; John Hammonds, Merrillville, IN

 