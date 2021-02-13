PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 74, HARDIN CALHOUN 35: Southwestern scored at least 20 points in the first three quarters in going on to the home win over Calhoun.

The Piasa Birds led 20-5 after the first quarter, built up a 42-14 advantage at halftime, had a lead of 63-31 after three quarters, and then outscored the Warriors 11-4 in the final term to go on to the win.

Korrie Hopkins led Southwestern with 12 points, while Josie Bouillon scored 11 points, Annie Gallaher had 10, Morgan Durham had nine points, Haley Rodgers and Rylee Smith came with seven points each, Trystin Ditterline scored six points, Hannah Nixon had five points, Addie Green scored three points and Whitney Keith had two.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colleen Schumann was once again Calhoun's leading scorer, hitting for 13 points, while Jaelyn Hill added 10 points, Emily Clowers had six points, and Jackie Barczewski, Elly Pohlman and Ella Sievers all had two points each.

Both the Birds and Warriors are now 2-1 for the season.

More like this: