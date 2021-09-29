GODFREY - Hope Animal Rescues will be holding a donation drive this Saturday, October 2, at the corner of Alby and Humbert in Godfrey.

The animal rescue is an all-volunteer non-profit corporation that saves dogs on their last day of life from animal control facilities and works with Animal Welfare Agencies at the City and State level regarding abused and neglected animals so that they may find a true second chance within the adoption program.

Donations to the rescue help the volunteers rehabilitate abused and abandoned pets. At Hope Animal Rescues they also provide education to the community about the importance of compassion and dignity for animals, as well as the importance of spaying and neutering to reduce the number of abandoned pets.

"The last year and a half have really been hard on fundraising efforts," says Jackie Spiker, Co-Founder of Hope Animal Rescues. "2020 was a rough year for all the charities and this is a great way to help make a difference.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Grab your change and come stop at Humbert and Alby. We will have volunteers collecting donations at the 4-way stop signs."

The donation drive will be from 8 am to 6 pm at the intersection of Humbert and Alby in Godfrey.

For more information, find the Hope Animal Rescues on Facebook or their website, https://hoperescues.org/.

More like this: