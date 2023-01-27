EDWARDSVILLE - Zay Hoover led the way for Edwardsville with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Morningstar and Emerson Weller added eight points each as the Tigers went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Belleville East 45-21 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Edwardsville jumped out to a lead early on before the Lancers rallied in the third to take the lead, but the Tigers' fourth-quarter run sealed the game, allowing Edwardsville to win their 10th game of the season.

The Tigers held leads of 15-6 after one quarter and 19-16 at halftime before the Lancers rallied to take a 29-28 lead, but held East to only one basket in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lancers 17-2 in the fourth quarter, including the late run that decided the game.

To go along with Hoover's 14 points and both Morningstar's and Weller's eight points, Ellie Neath and Molly Peel scored five points apiece, Blakely Hockett came up with four points and Lydia Struble scored a single point.

Both Jehda Williams and Taylor Smith each scored eight points to lead East.

The Lancers are now 7-13, while the Tigers go to 10-12 and host Civic Memorial In an important non-conference game Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., then host Collinsville in a SWC game next Tuesday night and play at East St. Louis in the Flyers' temporary home of Mason-Clark Middle School Feb. 2, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

