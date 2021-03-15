O’FALLON, MO./Alton, IL- The O’Fallon Hoots and Alton River Dragons announced First Community Credit Union as the title sponsor for the 2021 River Rivalry Series between the two St. Louis-area Prospect League teams. Both teams will be playing their inaugural season this summer.“First Community has over 40 locations throughout the metro area and a growing presence in Illinois,” First Community Credit Union VP of Marketing Laura Alfeldt said.

“We are proud to have many local area partners in education,so we are very excited to be sponsoring this collegiate league series between the Alton River Dragons and O’Fallon Hoots as a way to further our reach on both sides of the river.” “With both of our teams calling the St. Louis-area home, David and I both thought it would make sense to make our series special,” Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said.

“The entire St. Louis area is full of great baseball fans. Now, with our two ball clubs teaming up with First Community Credit Union, our games will have a little extra meaning as we battle in the FirstCommunity Credit Union River Rivalry.

“A friendly rivalry is one of the best things you can have in sports,” O’Fallon Hoots General Manager David Schmoll stated. “Having such a natural partner in First Community Credit Union makes this partnership all the better. We can’t wait to get on the field and get this rivalry started.” The Hoots and River Dragons will see each other for 12 games in 2021, six at CarShield Field in O’Fallon and six at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton with the first installment on May 29 in Alton.

More details regarding the rivalry will be announced throughout the season.

About First Community Credit Union First Community is the largest credit union in Missouri and among the Top 10 financial institutions in the region. The creditunion has been operating for over 85 years and serves nearly 350,000 members. First community is in the top 100 credit unions in the nation. Its mission is to provide quality products and affordable financial services. it serves all persons living and working in thecommunities of St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, Warren County,and the Illinois counties of Madison, Monroe and St. Clair. For more information, visit www.firstcommunity.com.

About the O’Fallon Hoots The O’Fallon Hoots began play in O’Fallon, Missouri in May 2020 after relocating from Hannibal, Missouri following the 2019 season. For tickets, merchandise, or any team information, visit ofallonhoots.com.

About the Alton River Dragons The river Dragonswill play a 60-game regular-season schedule, with all home games held at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. For the River Dragons complete schedule, go to www.altonbaseball.com

