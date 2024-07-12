O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon, Mo., Hoots scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, then four more in the sixth, and six runs in the eighth in taking a 17-7, eight-inning win over the Alton River Dragons to sweep their three-game series Thursday night at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, in St. Charles County.

The loss left the River Dragons at 3-6 in the second half standings of the South Division of the Western Conference, four-and-a-half games behind the first place Hoots, and two-and-a-half games behind the second place Jackson, Tenn., Rockabillys. Alton is in third place, a half-game ahead of the fourth place Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and a game-and-a-half ahead of the fifth place Thrillville Thrillbillies of Marion, the first half division champion.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Hoots got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of a two-run double by Jack Meyer that scored both Henry Zenon and Baden Hackworth to give O’Fallon a 2-0 lead. Michael Gould then doubled home Meyer, who in turn, was singled home by Kyle Byrne to give the Hoots a 4-0 lead. Tyler Lang then hit a two-run homer, and was followed up by a solo shot by Maury Weaver to give O’Fallon a 7-0 lead after four.

The River Dragons rallied in the fifth, starting with a RBI triple by Dane Stevenson, scoring Jordan Aguallo, then Stevenson himself scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 7-2. A Joe Connolly ground out to short scored Cooper Howell, then Preston Wright reached on a fielder’s choice to short that Justin Santoyo beat at second, allowing Eli Hill to score, and a Zane Timon sacrifice fly to center scored Erik Broekemeier of Metro-East Lutheran to make the score 7-5.

The Hoots got four of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth, on a ground out by Zenon, a two-run double by Hackworth, and a RBI single by Meyer that increased the lead to 11-5. In the top of the seventh, RBI singles by Santoyo and Wright cut the lead to 11-7, but in the bottom of the eighth, Hackworth singled home Weaver, Lofton reached on a fielder’s choice to bring in another run, a Meyer double brought in Zenon, Lang was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home Lofton, and Weaver doubled home a pair of runs to end the game 17-7, due to the 10-run rule.

Wright had a hit and two RBIs to lead Alton, while Stevenson and Santoyo each had a hit and RBI, Hill and Broekemeier each had a hit, and Connolly and Timon each had a RBI.

Gavin Kinworthy got the start on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going 3.2 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits, walking one, and striking out two, allowing a homer while Sciott Detweiler worked 1.1 innings, giving up a run on two hits, fanning one while also giving up a home run. Aiden Adams went 0.2 innings, and allowed four runs on two hits, walking three, and Carter Hunt went for 1.1 innings, allowing a hit while fanning two. David Hedley conceded four runs without a hit, walking three, and Jack Gazdacka gave up two runs on three hits, walking one.

The River Dragons play at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night against the Burlington, Ia. Bees in a game that starts at 6:35 p.m., then play a two-game weekend set at the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings, with the Saturday game starting at 6:30 p.m., and the Sunday game beginning at 2 p.m.

After a Monday off-day, Alton plays a doubleheader at Jackson on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 6:35 p.m., then plays at Thrillville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The River Dragons host Clinton Thursday at the Bethalto Sports Complex in a 6:35 p.m. start, then host the Terre Haute, Ind., REX next Friday, also at 6:35 p.m. Alton then plays again at the Thrillbillies in Marion July 20 at 7 p.m., and are home to the Normal CornBelters July 21 at 5:35 p.m.

