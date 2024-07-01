ALTON - Terry Wooden has had a long and memorable career with the Local 3643 union.

The union has an office at 2821 E. Broadway in Alton.

Recently, he received one of the most prestigious honors of his career when the retired president of the Local 3643 received the the title of president emeritus for the organization.

“It was a great honor, truthfully,” Wooden said. “I spent 27 years with the organization. I worked to make the conditions and benefits better for the steelworkers.”

He said he remembered the Laclede shutdown as “one of the worst nightmares of his career.”

“The Cook family came in and put a small group together and a totally different environment with Alton Steel,” he said.

“John Simmons got involved then and we were fortunate to have him. He created a much better environment and was much better to work with.”

A proclamation read to him said he brought distinction to the organization on a state and national level and built strong and lasting relationships with stakeholders and continued the leadership with his service in ways that won’t be forgotten.

"This honor means more to me than the 2000 Labor Leader of the Year honor,” Wooden said.

