WACO, TEXAS - More than 4,000 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the 2018 spring semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Austin William Pizzini, of Edwardsville, School of Engineering and Computer Science, was named to the dean's list this spring.

