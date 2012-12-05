Honeybaked Hams Taking Orders Dec. 12 at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will be taking orders for Honeybaked Ham products during the annual AMH holiday buffet, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The Auxiliary will have a table set up near the cafeteria entrance. Twenty percent of Honeybaked Ham’s proceeds will go back to the Auxiliary to use toward grant requests around the hospital. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip