Honeybaked Hams Taking Orders Dec. 12 at AMH
December 5, 2012 2:06 PM
ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will be taking orders for Honeybaked Ham products during the annual AMH holiday buffet, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The Auxiliary will have a table set up near the cafeteria entrance. Twenty percent of Honeybaked Ham’s proceeds will go back to the Auxiliary to use toward grant requests around the hospital.
