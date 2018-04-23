COLLINSVILLE - This is the kind of crash that doesn’t happen frequently on Interstate-64, but at milepost 8.1 in the Caseyville, IL.,-area, at 12:08 p.m. Saturday, a motorist struck a cow.

The Illinois State Police in Collinsville said according the preliminary investigation, the driver of unit one (Honda) was traveling on Interstate 64 westbound at Milepost 8.1. The driver of unit two (Chevrolet Squad Car) was traveling on Interstate 64 westbound at Milepost 8.1 attempting to stop a Cadillac for speeding.

The driver of the Honda struck a cow standing/walking in the lane of traffic on the Interstate, which caused the driver of unit two to strike the Honda in the rear. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. No further information will be released at this time.

This was the preliminary report synopsis provided by ISP on the above crash

(Unit 1) Silver 1997 Honda Civic

(Unit 2) White 2014 Chevrolet Caprice Squad Car (unmarked)

Unit 1 driver- 76 year old male from Saint Louis, MO

Unit 2 driver - 41-year-old male

Unit 1 driver- transported to Saint Louis Barnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 driver- transported to Memorial East Hospital with minor injuries

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

