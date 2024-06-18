ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police have confirmed the identity of the deceased in a homicide near the intersection of Balmoral Drive and Tay Road in St. Louis County.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Terrell Finerson, 30, of the 2400 block of Sims Avenue in St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Balmoral Drive and Tay Road that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 8:33 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation and 911 call for service for a shooting in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male near the intersection of Balmoral Drive and Tay Road suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

