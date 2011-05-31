Sheriff Don Albrecht, Detective Shawn Kahl, Detective Mike Kostich and Crime Analyst Ginger Fey from the Macoupin County’s Sheriff’s Office were awarded the Illinois State Police Department Unit Citation for their instrumental work in solving the Angela Lee Homicide Case. Scott Abbott, Commander of Region 4 with Jim Morrisey Commander of Zone 6 of the Illinois State Police were on hand to present the distinguished award.

"The "Angie Lee Task Force" was and is a fine example of inter-agency teamwork to reach a common goal,” said Macoupin County Sheriff Don Albrecht.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The ‘Angela Lee Homicide Task Force’ was formed in April 2007, to reevaluate and develop new leads in the unsolved 2003 Macoupin County Home Invasion/Murder of Angela Lee. The investigation was extremely high profile and received national attention. The complexity of the case was further enhanced by the fact the victim was the granddaughter of a retired Illinois State Trooper. This group of individuals worked together as a cohesive unit to ensure that every forensic and investigative resource was developed and pursued until this crime was brought to a successful conclusion,” stated Captain Mark Bramlett, as reason for the Task Force’s nomination for the Illinois State Police Awards Program.

Anthony A. Ashby was arrested in connection with this homicide on April 25, 2007. Ashby plead guilty to the murder on November 12, 2008 and he was sentenced to 33 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is currently serving his time at the Illinois D.O.C. Menard facility located near Chester, IL.

Illinois State Police awarded for their service on the task force included: M-Sgt. Mike Sheeley, M-Sgt. Dave Wasmuth, Sgt. Johnny Runyon, Special Agent Kyle McLaughlin, Special Agent Todd Goldasich, Forensic Scientist Dana Pitchford, and Forensic Scientist Carolyn Kersting. In addition, Illinois Secretary of State Police Investigator Ron Lewis received recognition.

More like this: