VELDA CITY, MO. - On August 26, 2021, at approximately 3:45 PM, police officers from Velda City responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 7100 block of Glenmore Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A short time later, officers from Velda City requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit assume responsibility for the investigation. The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

