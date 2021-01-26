CENTRAL COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - On January 25, 2021, at approximately 7:36 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 7200 block of Woodstead Court for a call for service for a shooting.

The deceased has been positively identified as Richard Gomillia, 38 years of age, of the 7200 block of Norstead Walk in St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

Responding officers located an adult male inside an apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

