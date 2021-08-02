ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 8:01 a.m. on July 31, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 2100 block of Old Manor Road for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult female victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been positively identified as Charlisa Turner, 27 years of age, of the 4500 block of Bessie Avenue in St. Louis.

The investigation has revealed the suspect and the victim were involved in a domestic relationship. The shooting was the result of an altercation. The suspect is not currently in custody.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

