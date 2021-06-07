NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - On June 6, 2021 at approximately 11:11 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 400 block of Macdougall Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male in a driveway suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?