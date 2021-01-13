RIVERVIEW - A victim who was discovered Tuesday night by the City of Riverview Police in the 200 block of Chambers Road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At 8:58 p.m. on January 12, 2021, police officers from the City of Riverview responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 200 block of Chambers Road. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the parking lot of the business. The victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The City of Riverview Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

