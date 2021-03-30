BERKELEY - The City of Berkeley Police Department is working with the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department on a homicide that occurred at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the 8600 block of Stella Avenue after a shooting report.

Responding officers located a deceased adult male inside a residence.

Berkeley Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

