Homicide In North County Precinct: Female Shoots, Kills, Male Victim, Names Involved Released
The victim has been positively identified as Christian Stewart, 33 years of age, of the 1300 block of Monclair Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.St. Louis County Police said the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
