The individuals involved appear to be known to one another. The victim has been positively identified as Christian Stewart, 33 years of age, of the 1300 block of Monclair Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.St. Louis County Police said the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. The suspect, an adult female, turned herself in following the incident.