NORTH COUNTY, MO. - St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, responded to a shooting in the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace and discovered a male with at least one apparent gun shot wound. Unfortunately, the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, St. Louis County Police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, an adult female, turned herself in following the incident. The individuals involved appear to be known to one another.

The victim has been positively identified as Christian Stewart, 33 years of age, of the 1300 block of Monclair Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.St. Louis County Police said the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

