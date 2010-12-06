Alton – On Friday, 12/3/10, at approximately 1555 hours, the Alton Police Department responded to a suspected death investigation at 1719 Central Ave., Alton, IL. First responding officers found the house to be unsecure and located a partially clothed elderly white female, deceased on a bed. She is identified as follows:

SANDRA L. WOOD

WHITE FEMALE, DOB: 2/5/37

1719 CENTRAL AVE., ALTON, IL

The decedent's body showed physical signs of injury, however, the cause of death is pending autopsy, which is scheduled for later this date.

During the course of the initial investigation it was determined that some personal property was missing from the interior of the residence, including her recently purchased flat screen TV. Further investigation revealed that the decedent's vehicle, a turquoise colored, four door 1995 Toyota Camry, IL registration 3982770 was missing from the driveway of the residence.

The Major Case Squad was activated at approximately 1800 hours and is currently working in concert with the Alton Police Department's Investigation Bureau, actively following leads associated with this case. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 ext. 250.

