ALTON — The Alton Mayor’s Ball on Oct. 5, 2024, promises to be a memorable evening, as Olympic track and field medalist Dawn Harper Nelson and her husband, Alonzo Nelson, will be honored as Hometown Royalty Hero Recipients. The event, which will start with a program and dinner at 6:30 p.m., is set to recognize several individuals for their contributions to the community.

Dawn Harper Nelson, a native of East St. Louis, is celebrated for her illustrious track and field career, including winning an Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles. Her husband, Alonzo Nelson, a Belleville West teacher and track and field coach, was recently named the 2024 Serra Honda of O’Fallon Teacher of the Year.

Alton Mayor David Goins expressed pride in the award recipients, noting their significant achievements and contributions to the community.

In addition to the Nelsons, two other individuals will be recognized with Hometown Royalty Hero awards. Jayden Ulrich, an East Alton-Wood River High graduate, recently qualified for the Olympics in the discus. Ulrich’s impressive performance includes finishing second in the women’s discus at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Championships with a throw of 63.05 meters and placing second at the 2024 United States Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a distance of 62.63 meters. She was also named the ACC Female Field Athlete of the Year in June 2024.

Debra Pitts, a renowned advocate for youth in education and emotional well-being, will also be honored for her dedication to the community.

Harper Nelson’s track and field journey began in high school at East St. Louis, where she won multiple state championships and set records in the 100m hurdles. Despite facing adversity, including a significant injury during her sophomore year, she continued to excel and eventually became a six-time IHSA state champion. Her success continued at UCLA, where she earned All-American honors and won titles at the US Junior Championships and the Pan American Junior Athletics Championships.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Harper Nelson has been an advocate for diabetes prevention, serving as a spokeswoman for the American Diabetes Association.

For Mayor's Ball tickets, contact Sheila Goins at 618-410-0654.

