WOOD RIVER — Jayden Ulrich received a hero's welcome on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at the Wood River Recreation Center. The event saw a large turnout of former teammates, friends, and families, all eager to celebrate the hometown Olympian's achievements.

Ulrich, who recently turned 21, was visibly elated by the warm reception and expressed her gratitude to the crowd.

"When you get a day named after you, that is special," said East Alton-Wood River High School Coach Russ Colona. "She is a well-loved kid and is always smiling and happy. She is a wonderful kid. The best is yet to come."

Ulrich qualified for the U.S. team in the women's discus in second place and had a best throw of 61.08 meters in the prelims at the Olympics. She was 12th in Group B at the Olympics.

Wood River City Councilman Jeremy Plank noted the impressive turnout. "We were just ecstatic to have it here in Wood River," he said.

Rep. Amy Elik also shared her pride in Ulrich's accomplishments. "We are so proud of Jayden Ulrich," Elik remarked. "This is really special. This is lightning in a bottle; not every community has an Olympian. It is so rare, and I was just talking with her coach Colona about what it takes to go from an athlete to an Olympian. It takes passion, dedication, and you have to put in the work. This is amazing."

The event highlighted Ulrich's journey from a promising sixth-grader to an Olympian, reflecting the community's admiration and support for her dedication and hard work.

