GODFREY - A hometown Godfrey boy - Steve Stobbs - is proud of such a strong showing in the recent election amidst a Republican Wave in Madison County.

Associate Judge Steve Stobbs outperformed all other countywide candidates in winning the At Large Circuit Judge seat of Judge A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian, who served as a Judge for over 50 years until his retirement in 2019. With nearly 57 percent of the vote in Madison County, Judge Stobbs secured a commanding victory in a very successful night for local Republicans. He defeated local attorney and Democrat candidate, Leslie Ann Wood.

“We received the most votes for any countrywide-elected office this November election,” Stobbs said Friday morning, reflecting on his victory. “I am honored and humbled at the overwhelming response by the voters. From my first election to the County Board in 1998 I have served the people of Madison County and the Third Judicial Circuit for nearly 22 years. I am grateful that I will continue serving the people of Madison and Bond Counties as an elected Circuit Judge.”

As for the size of the victory, in Madison County Judge Stobbs won 74,637 votes to 56,472 for his opponent or 57 percent to 43 percent. While in Bond County he won 5,145 votes 2,546 for his opponent, or 67 percent to 33 percent, for an overall circuit wide victory of 57.5 percent to 42.5 percent.

Steve was born and raised in Godfrey and his family has been from this area since the 1840s. His great-grandfather ran Stobbs Brothers grocery store, which is Duke Bakery today.

Steve's dad went to Georgetown Law School and received his Master of Law degree and worked for the Justice Department during the Kennedy Administration, returning to Alton in 1963 before the assassination. Steve's dad met his mom in Washington, D.C., in 1958.

Judge Stobbs has served as one of Madison County’s 13 Associate Judges since June 2006. Prior to his appointment, Judge Stobbs served as a Republican member of the Madison County Board representing Godfrey for eight years, having been elected three times. While on the Madison County Board Judge Stobbs served as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

With the election of both Judge Stobbs and Attorney Amy Maher to the Circuit bench, Republicans will now hold three of the nine elected Circuit Judge seats in the Third Judicial Circuit.

