ALTON - A hometown Alton area boy has now grown up through the law enforcement ranks from explorer to police chief of the city.

Wednesday night, Marcos Pulido, 42, was appointed the next Alton Police Chief and he will fill the position of Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons, who is retiring. The City Council took a vote, and the decision was announced last night.

The new Alton Police chief said he is extremely honored and humbled to have been considered and appointed the position.

“It is definitely exciting,” he said. “I am completely honored and take things like this to heart; I am so appreciative.”

Pulido has now been with the Alton Police Department for 20 years, having started at age 22. He said he still has “excitement for the job” and “a passion,” for police work.

“I was born and raised in the Alton area,” he said. “I grew up going to St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey, then Alton High School, and then I went to Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. I was an explorer with the Alton Police Department and did the ride-along program when I was just 16 years old. I continued in the program until I was 21. I was able to test and become a full-time officer at age 22. I loved the Alton Police’s Explorer program. I have always had an interest in law enforcement.”

Marcos was a patrolman for a little over four years, then he said he was honored to become a detective. He said he spent just under 13 years as a detective.

“A lot of times in detectives, you work cases by yourself,” he said. “You have to be a self-starter and a leader. You have to be organized and maintain good contact in the community and sustain those relationships as well.”

Marcos said he is excited to work with all the remaining members of the Alton Police Department staff.

Marcos said he will no doubt attempt to expand and improve on the present vision of the department. He said with each new chief, they try to expand and broaden their scope and some changes come naturally. He said he appreciates the job retiring chief Jason "Jake" Simmons did for the city.

“I want to build stronger relationships with our community, by being an example to our officers to build them into being future leaders.”

Marcos praised Chief Simmons for his help during his time as deputy police chief and said so many positive things about what Simmons did behind the scenes for the community.” He also said he wished the retiring chief well into the next area of his life.

“I am very appreciative of the appointment,” he said. “I love Alton and I am looking forward to my new role as chief.”

