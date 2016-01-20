EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan today announced property owners whose home or businesses were damaged as a result of the recent flooding are eligible to have the property reassessed.

Dunstan said a section of the Property Tax Code (13-5) allows for the reassessment of property damaged during a declared disaster. “Historically, the majority of the flooding in Madison County occurs along the Mississippi River. This year, as a result of three days of torrential rain in late December, extensive flooding occurred throughout the county affecting thousands of property owners,” Dunstan said.

“Throughout the county creeks became raging rivers, lakes breached damns, basements flooded and sewer lines backed up,” the chairman stated. “Severe flooding and related issues can affect property values. I encourage property owners whose home or business was damaged by the flooding to contact their respective Township Assessor or the Madison County Assessor’s office to help residents determine if their property is eligible for reassessment.”

In order to have property reassessed, owners must complete an application form. The forms are available at every Township Assessor’s office, the Madison County Assessor’s Office, or at www.co.madison.il.us/document_center/Chief...PTAX-245.pdf.

The form can also be accessed by going to the Madison County web page, www.co.madison.il.us, and typing ‘application for reassessment’ in the search bar on the homepage.

While there is no deadline to submit the application for reassessment, property owners are encouraged to submit the completed document as soon as possible.

Additional information on the reassessment of property damaged by the recent flooding can be obtained on the county web page, or by contacting the Madison County Assessor’s Office at 618/692-6970.

