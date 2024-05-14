ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives announced on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, they are investigating a burglary and shooting in the 2200 block of Empress Drive that resulted in a gunshot injury to an adult male.

At 4:05 a.m., St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a burglary in the 2200 block of Empress Drive.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a male suspect forced entry into a home in the 2200 block of Empress Drive. The homeowner shot the suspect. The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area where a police canine tracked the suspect, locating him. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

