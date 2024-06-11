GRANITE CITY - A homeowner was transported to an area hospital Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024, after a serious blaze in the 2300 block of St. Bernard Avenue in Granite City.

Granite City Assistant Fire Chief Todd Richey said the call for the fire came in at 7:26 a.m.

The Granite City Fire Department responded promptly and is currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The State Fire Marshal’s Office has also been called to investigate the situation on St. Bernard Avenue," Richey added.

Further details about the homeowner's condition and the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

Authorities continue to look into the incident.

More like this: