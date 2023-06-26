GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office engaged in a foot pursuit of a suspect after a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Vollmer Lane at Valley Road in Godfrey. The suspect was brought into custody with the help of a local homeowner.

"During this traffic stop, the driver fled on foot," Madison County Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said. "The driver later fled onto a nearby property, in the 2700 block of Winter Lane in Godfrey. With the assistance of that homeowner, the driver was taken into custody."

Pulido said suspected illegal drugs were located in the situation. "The driver is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail, pending formal warrant application through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office," Pulido said.

