ALTON - A Good Samaritan woman contacted Riverbender.com Monday and said she wanted to raise the issue that she felt some attempt to dodge.

"I think people need to know we do have homeless people in our area," she said as temperatures were chilly and only in the low 30s Monday morning. "I am trying to help a woman today who has been staying in a doorway the past few days on Washington Avenue in Upper Alton.

"I think that people are obligated to help the homeless we have in the area and something needs to be done about it," the woman said. The woman said she had visited the Crisis Food Center in Alton and was taking the woman back some food, things that didn't have to be cooked, so she could eat.

"I have been at the food pantry and I am headed back to take the food to the woman," she said. "Something needs to be done to help people in this situation."

When approached around lunchtime, the woman was covered in blankets in the doorway. Later she packed up what appeared to be her earthly belongings in a suitcase and a few bags. The woman did not want to consent to an interview to explain her situation.

Riverbender.com contacted Greg Gelzinnis with the Salvation Army in Alton and told him of the situation and he promised to make a trip to where the woman was in Upper Alton and attempt to offer some help. Gelzinnis was the head of the Salvation Army's bell-ringing campaign in the fall.

Gelzinnis agreed with the Good Samaritan woman that more needs to be done to help those in dire need. Gelzinnis said the homeless woman in Upper Alton is an example of someone who needs a helping hand from the community.

"For the most part, of our homeless population isn't so visible," he said. "Many of our homeless people are out of sight and I think for some, out of mind. We do need to do more for those who are homeless. There is a need for more shelters and assistance in area. Our shelters are often full to capacity."

Gelzinnis said he has coordinated an upcoming luncheon at the Salvation Army on Feb. 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m. to bring about dialogue about the homeless situation. He said the upcoming luncheon is open to members of the community and anyone in need. He said he hopes the faith community and other community leaders will attend the meeting and engage in ideas on how the region could better help those who are out on the streets without food supplies.

In the meantime, he said he hopes something can be done to help the desperate woman on Washington Avenue in Alton.

