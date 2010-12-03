Alton – On Thursday Evening, December 2, 2010, at approximately 2018 hours, the Alton Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in Russell Commons Park. The initial 9-1-1 call came from the victim, who is identified as follows:

GARY W. WILLIAMS

WHITE MALE, DOB: 4/12/87

HOMELESS

WILLIAMS remained on the 9-1-1 line and relayed information through dispatch, who then directed first responding officers to his location, in a wooded area, near the southeast corner of the park. Officers located WILLIAMS, who appeared to be living in a tent, in this area of the park. He was observed to have an apparent stab wound to the upper right side of his body, below his chest. Rescue and ambulance units were directed to this same location, at which time the victim was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, where he was initially treated before being arched to a St. Louis Area Hospital.

The suspect, also an apparent homeless subject living in the same area of the park, was known and identified by the victim. The suspect was not located during an initial search of the park and surrounding area, however, a patrol officer did locate the suspect approximately two hours later walking in the 600 block of Broadway, where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department, where he is being held pending formal charges through the Madison County States Attorney's Office. The suspect's identity will be released after he is formally charged.

GARY WILLIAMS is recovering from surgery and is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

No other information to be released until after charges, at that time a booking photo of the suspect will become available.

