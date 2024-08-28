EAST ALTON, – Ronrecco Taylor, affectionately known as Rico, was a familiar face in East Alton, often seen walking around town or visiting local establishments like Subway and McDonald's.

Tragically, Taylor was struck by a southbound Amtrak train on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near the 100 block of Goulding around midnight on Wednesday.

"When I first met Rico, he would always walk out in the street, and I told him, 'Man, you have to stay out of the street,'" recalled Woody Peterson, a friend of Taylor's. "It didn't click with him because of his mental disabilities, and I stuck with him for a year, helping him walk on the sidewalks. That's how we became friends."

Article continues after sponsor message

Peterson shared several stories that highlighted Taylor's character and their bond.

One memorable moment involved Taylor visiting Peterson's home, noticing a football, and expressing his love for the sport. Peterson's son joined them, and they played catch together, with Taylor impressively catching the ball one-handed. Peterson captured the moment on video, a memory he now cherishes.

Despite facing homelessness, Taylor's generosity shone through. Peterson recounted a touching instance when Taylor brought a birthday gift for Peterson's daughter. "Rico was homeless, but that didn't stop him from giving," Peterson said.

Their friendship was solidified through numerous acts of kindness. Just before the accident, Peterson had gone to McDonald's to buy Taylor a meal. He was also known to cut Taylor's hair in his front yard, further illustrating the deep bond they shared.

Everyone around town knew Rico and several would help him out with clothes and food.

Taylor's untimely death has left a void in the community, but the memories and stories shared by friends like Peterson serve as a testament to his enduring spirit and the impact he had on those around him.

Peterson set up a memorial where the fatal accident occurred and throughout the day people have been adding to it.

More like this: