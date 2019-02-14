EDWARDSVILLE - The sign for the new HomeGoods store next to MOD Pizza and located near the Schnucks and Target stores in Edwardsville has been installed, which shows that much progress is being made on building renovation.

Article continues after sponsor message

HomeGoods is headquartered in Framingham, Mass. HomeGoods has more than 700 locations in the U.S. It will be located in the old Sears Hardware Store in Edwardsville.

HomeGoods specializes in name brand furniture, linens, cooking products, art and other home accessories offered at discounted HomeGoods. The company also offers seasonal decorations at discount prices.