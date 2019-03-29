EDWARDSVILLE - HomeGoods today announced it will have its grand opening in Edwardsville from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. The location is at 2222 Troy Road next to MOD Pizza in Edwardsville.

HomeGoods stores offer an ever-changing selection of unique home fashions in kitchen essentials, rugs, lighting, bedding, bath, furniture, and more. The store has been located in the old Sears building in Edwardsville. Work has been ongoing in intense fashion in recent days. The official bright red HomeGoods sign was recently displayed on the front of the future store.

HomeGoods announced a hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday at TownePlace Suites, 6101 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. The hiring selection process will continue from this upcoming Monday to next Friday.