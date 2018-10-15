Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Homecoming Parade highlighted last week's activities with significant student body attendance and a large crowd.

The parade started at Eden Church and traveled south on Main Street and turned right onto West Vandalia Street, continued west onto St. Louis Street and ended turning left on West Street then to Lincoln Middle School.

Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre was the parade's grand marshal.

Edwardsville dominated Belleville West in the homecoming football game Friday night 37-6.

Lyda Hemmings and Seth Lipe were crowned homecoming queen and king Saturday night at the dance.

