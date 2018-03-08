ALTON - Home Sweet Home Furniture and Mattress is open at the Piasa Center at 512 West Delmar in Alton.

The business opened Feb. 1 and the grand opening is set for Thursday, March 8.

Owner Tommy Ramadan said customers can expect to find "the whole nine yards" at Home Sweet Home with name brand furniture, mattress, accessories and new merchandise coming in weekly.

Home Sweet Home Furniture and Mattress will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Tuesday.

For more information on Home Sweet Home Furniture and Mattress visit their website or call the store at (618) 433-8787.

"We remodeled the inside of our location from head to toe," Ramadan said. "We did the ceilings, the flooring, and set up a pretty nice site. I have a restaurant in Alton - Wise Guys - and have been with it about six years and wanted to add another business. Wise Guys has been very successful.

"We think this new business will also be successful. We do have the best prices right now and it is all great stuff from top-notch brand. We encourage people to come out and visit us."

