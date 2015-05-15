http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-15-15-Adams-on-advice.mp3

The rains may have cut short the activity but not the fun as 300 kids were in Forest Park on Friday afternoon to compete in the Homers for Health Home Run Derby Championships.

St. Louis Cardinals players Matt Adams, Matt Carpenter, Matt Holliday, and Trevor Rosenthal, who are chairman for the fundraiser, were on hand to help coach the kids–who had advanced to the wiffle ball championships from 45 different schools.

“My group, they seemed like they knew how to hit the ball,” said Adams. “It was pretty fun. The guys–little boys and little girls, they came through the line and they were ready to hit. They gripped that bat and they were in their stance ready to go. It was just neat to give back to the kids. I never did anything like this when I was a kid.”

In fact, as Adams became older he shied away from swinging the wiffle bat so as not to mess up his baseball swing.

“Two of my really good buddies that I’m still really close with, they loved it,” recalled Adams. “They had a K-zone at my one friend’s house set up on the garage door and I would just go and hang out with them, they’d play one-on-one. If I played, I was guaranteed to have one or two strikeouts in the high school game the next day.”

Homers for Health and Ks for Kids benefit kids at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center.