ALBERS - With 100-year anniversary planning beginning to develop, family-owned and operated, Home Nursery, Inc., today announced Hilliary Metzger would be transitioning from sales representative to sales manager beginning July 1, 2020. Her educational background and industry experience continue to play an integral role in the nursery’s strategic plan.

As a senior management team member, Metzger will be responsible for developing key growth strategies, methods and action plans that are consistent with Home Nursery’s strategic initiatives. As Sales Manager, she will be following consumer trends and will continue to build customer relationships, also helping the staff at Home Nursery to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Ann Tosovsky, third-generation owner of Home Nursery, Inc., is excited about Metzger’s new role. “Hilliary is exactly the new generational leadership we want at Home Nursery. She will continue to provide the level of support our customers expect as well as leading the sales team to new levels during this period of growth for the company. I am thrilled to have Hilliary as a part of the Home Nursery family,” said Tosovsky.

For more information about Home Nursery, Inc., please visit www.homenursery.com or call (800) 628-1966.

About Home Nursery, Inc.

Home Nursery is a family-owned and operated, innovative leader in producing and distributing container grown nursery stock to garden centers and landscaping companies. Founded in 1921, the company’s 300-acre farm is located in Albers, Illinois, just 35 miles outside of St. Louis, MO. In 2019, the nursery purchased an additional 138 acres in McMinnville, TN to be used as an additional growing facility. The central Illinois location allows the nursery to deliver products anywhere in its 13-state territory within a week or less. Home Nursery also maintains two full-service distribution centers – one in Albers, IL and the other in O’Fallon, MO – to meet local customers’ needs.

