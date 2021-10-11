EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, October 14th, Home Instead serving Edwardsville and surrounding areas will hold a celebration to mark its 1st year in business and grand reopening after opening last year in the midst of the pandemic shut downs.

Within its first year of service, the Edwardsville Home Instead office has assisted nearly 50 older adults and their families and employed nearly 50 caregivers and staff.

To help celebrate this local business success story, the Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce will assist with a special ribbon-cutting and open house at 4:00 p.m. October 14th to recognize the service Home Instead provides to Edwardsville and surrounding area families. The Chamber recognizes the importance of locally owned businesses like Home Instead in maintaining the community’s vibrant economy and lifestyle.

“We are very proud of the service we have provided in our first year and look forward to many more years of helping seniors and their families in our local communities,” said Nikki Bishop, owner.

Community officials and chamber members may join the celebration alongside clients and Home Instead staff. The Open House celebration will include food, refreshments, and tours of the office.

Home Instead is the leading provider of in-home care services and offers a variety of in-home care options for older adults and their families, allowing them to remain independent and safe in their own homes.

Ribbon Cutting will be on Thursday, October 14th at 4 pm. The Open House will follow from 4-7 pm. Home Instead, 105 South Pointe Dr., Suite B, Edwardsville, IL 62025

For more information about Home Instead, call 618-307-9534 or visit www.HomeInstead.com/851.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD

The Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support, and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 90 million hours of care annually across 14 countries. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. Each Home Instead® franchise office is independently owned and operated. Home Instead, Inc. is a subsidiary of Honor Technology, Inc.

